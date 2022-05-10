Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley soared up by 13 cents this week over last, to an average of $4.49 a gallon, according to AAA's East Central Pennsylvania Gas Report released Monday. Last Monday, the average price per gallon was $4.36. A year ago this week, the cost was $3.08. By municipality, the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Valley is as follows: $4.52 in Elysburg; 4.44, Lewisburg; $4.46, Mifflinburg; $4.52, Milton; $4.53, Mount Carmel; $4.47 Selinsgrove; $4.52, Shamokin; and $4.47 in Sunbury.
The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110. With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline. Gas prices also trend higher this time of year as refineries make the switch to summer-blend gasoline which is more expensive to make.
RICK DANDES