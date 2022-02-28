Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania are up two cents this week to $3.74 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 21.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 79.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania is $3.29, while the most expensive was $4.64, a difference of $1.35 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.59/g today. The national average is up 23.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 87.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.