Gas prices across the Susquehanna Valley rose four cents this week to an average of $4.06 a gallon, according to AAA's East Central’s Gas Price Report released on Monday. One week ago the average price in the Valley was $4.02. One year ago today the price was $3.56 a gallon.
By municipality, the average prices of unleaded self-serve gasoline are as follows: $4.12 in Elysburg; $3.91, Lewisburg; $4.07 Mifflinburg; $4.13 Milton; $4.06 Mount Carmel; $4.09, Selinsgrove; $4.08 Shamokin; and $4.03, Sunbury.
Tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have contributed to higher gasoline prices, said AAA.
— RICK DANDES