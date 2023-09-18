SUNBURY — Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania are up 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week and now sit at $3.90 a gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,269 stations in Pennsylvania.
Prices in Pennsylvania are unchanged versus a month ago and stand 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.36 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.65.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week and now sits at $3.83.
"The national average rose slightly over the last week due to continued refinery challenges in the western U.S. that have pulled gas prices up considerably in some states, while some 1 in 5 states have seen average gasoline prices decline in the last week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With the transition back to cheaper winter gasoline now upon us in nearly every state, we should see prices eventually cooling back off, but if refinery issues continue to develop or linger, especially now that we're entering maintenance season with less available capacity online, the expected decline could certainly be offset."