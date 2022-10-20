NORRISTOWN — Gaudenzia, Inc. received a $15,000 grant from the Greater Susquehanna Community Fund, part of the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP), which will benefit the nonprofit treatment provider’s telehealth and outpatient services for residents of north central Pennsylvania.
The funding will specifically help increase Gaudenzia’s capacity of service in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties, all areas that show patterns of substance abuse disorder (SUD) and co-occurring mental health disorders, according to the 2022 Gaudenzia FrontLine Report.
Gaudenzia, with locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Washington, D.C., intends to increase its capacity of service in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties, with patterns of SUD and co-occurring mental health disorders. With the help of FCFP’s $15,000 grant, Gaudenzia can enhance its outpatient and telehealth services for individuals, primarily at its Coal Township facility. The enhanced services will allow Gaudenzia’s clients to receive the coping skills and needed resources to embark on a thriving pathway to long-term recovery.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for this outreach of support from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania,” said Gaudenzia CEO Dr. Dale Klatzker. “Not only will those we serve in north central Pa., continue to receive high-quality care, but they’ll also receive it at a lower cost, thanks to the help of FCFP’s grant from the Greater Susquehanna Community Fund. Many of our clients lack the financial means to self-pay after all other payor sources have been exhausted, so this grant will help defray those costs.”
According to the 2022 Gaudenzia FrontLine Report, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties have all seen an increase in the number of individuals seeking treatment for either opioid or alcohol use since 2021. Thanks to partnerships with those such as FCFP, Gaudenzia will be able to continue serving these individuals who often lack the resources or access to help.