SUNBURY — The Behavioral Health Alliance of Rural Pennsylvania (BHARP) and Community Care Behavioral Health Organization announced that Gaudenzia achieved exemplary status as a trauma site for its participation in the North Central Trauma Informed Care Initiative at both of its treatment sites in Sunbury and Berwick.
“Throughout the global pandemic, mental health needs have been at an all-time high and for Gaudenzia’s team to have achieved exemplary status as a trauma site is quite impressive. We appreciate the continued work involved in providing quality care for our members,” said Sally Walker, CEO of BHARP.
The providers involved in this initiative have expertise in trauma-informed care as it pertains to trauma-specific treatment for individuals in care and promoting safety for staff and individuals.
“We are blessed to have this level of service in our county for its residents,” said Carmine Picarelli, Northumberland County Behavioral Health/Intellectual and Developmental Services administrator.