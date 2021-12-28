State Player of the Year Gavin Garcia led a contingent of seven Southern Columbia Tigers on the Pennsylvania Football Writers' All-State Football team announced Tuesday. It was the second year in a row Garcia, a Kent State signee, was the state player of the year.
Mount Carmel Area, which lost to Southern in the District 4 2A final, put two players on the all-state team.
Southern Columbia teammates joining Garcia on the team were offensive lineman Carson Savitski and Gabe Leffler, defensive lineman Derek Berlitz, linebackers Garrett Garcia and Dominic Fetterolf, and placekicker Isaac Carter.
Berlitz and Gavin and Garrett Garcia, who are brothers, are all repeat selections.
Mount Carmel offensive lineman Matt Kelley was named to the team, along with do-it-all athlete Julien Stellar, who was named as an offensive athlete.
Gavin Garcia scored 53 total touchdowns this season, scoring multiple touchdowns in each phase of the game. He finished the season with 41 rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns, five return touchdowns on special teams, and two interception return touchdowns, including a 101-yarder against Northern Lehigh in the state semifinals.
He ran for 2,420 yards on just 181 carries, good for a 13.4 yards per carry average.
Garcia, a state medalist in football and track & field, finishes his career with 7,220 yards on 498 carries. He’ll head to Kent State in just a few weeks to begin his football career.
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Jaren Brickner, Beaver Falls — 6-0, 170 jr.
Kellan Stahl, Richland — 5-11, 190 sr.
Robert Footman, Columbia — 6-0, 185 sr.
Dylan Smoyer, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 180 sr.
Running Back
Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia — 5-9, 190 sr.
Anthony Stallworth, Farrell — 6-0, 190 sr.
Damon Crawley, Forest Hills — 5-10, 192 sr.
Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley — 6-0, 175 sr.
Luke McCoy, Laurel — 5-9, 180 sr.
Jaymar Pearson, Sto-Rox — 5-11, 190 sr.
Wide Receiver
Trevor Amorim, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 175 sr.
Jackson Byer, Conemaugh Township — 5-11, 190 sr.
Kylon Wilson, Farrell — 5-10, 165 jr.
Matt Whysong, Chestnut Ridge — 6-0, 171 sr.
Offensive Line
Preston Williams, Farrell — 6-2, 380 sr.
Carson Savitski, Southern Columbia — 6-2, 250 sr.
RJ Schirg, Lackawanna Trail — 6-2, 285 sr.
Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel — 6-4, 319 jr.
Gabe Leffler, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 195 sr.
Athlete
Levan McFadden, York Catholic — 6-0, 175 jr.
Matt Machalik, Palmerton — 6-0, 195 soph.
Julien Stellar, Mount Carmel — 5-9, 185 sr.
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Ryan Brooks, Serra Catholic — 6-2, 215 sr.
Derek Berlitz, Southern Columbia — 6-2, 245 sr.
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh — 6-0, 185 jr.
Mason Imbt, Troy — 6-3, 300 sr.
Linebacker
Taidon Strickland, Farrell — 5-11, 205 sr.
Garrett Garcia, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 185 soph.
Hunter Wall, Ridgway — 5-10, 192 sr.
Anthony Jackson, Farrell — 5-10, 210 sr.
Dominic Fetterolf, Southern Columbia — 6-0, 190 fr.
Omar Stewart Jr., Farrell — 6-2, 195 sr.
Defensive Back
Mehki Clark, Beaver Falls — 5-11, 160 sr.
Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic — 6-2, 180 sr.
Griffin LaRue, Richland — 6-3, 192 sr.
Brett Misera, Northern Lehigh — 6-1, 180 sr.
Specialist
Isaac Carter, Southern Columbia — 5-11, 190 soph.
Athlete
Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic — 6-0, 170 sr.
Joey Vevasis, Shenandoah Valley — 5-8, 150 sr.
Dominic Allegretto, Ridgway — 5-10, 174 sr.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jose Regus, Serra Catholic