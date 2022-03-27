PENNS CREEK — Cody Dillman developed a passion for military memorabilia as a 12-year-old after spying a World War I canteen at a flea market that he bought for $1.
“From there I just started collecting,” the 29-year-old said.
Dillman has amassed such a large collection of military gear and memorabilia he’s making a career out of it. This month he opened a new business, Geardo Military Collectibles and Antiques at 165 Troxelville Road, Penns Creek.
The shop has a vast array of military uniforms, antique weapons, photographs, patches and other items from the Civil War to World War II. He also trades merchandise and sells on consignment.
“I’m especially interested in WWI and what (soldiers) wore,” said Dillman, picking up a helmet from that era “that wouldn’t protect you from a bullet.”
The father of two served in the 82nd Airborne and has a collection from that division that he has set up as a mini-museum in the shop.
Dillman would like to open it to students and is inviting schools to contact him for a tour.
“Heroes wore this stuff,” said Dillman of the uniforms on display.
“It’s cool to have a piece of history you can hold. A lot of people learn when they can touch and feel it.”
Dillman is also working with Eric Hutchison on a new American War Museum scheduled to open Memorial Day weekend in Fairfield, near Gettysburg, where they will display military memorabilia.
“Being able to hold history helps us to really connect with it and understand it,” said Hutchison. “The uniforms soldiers wore, their medals and patches, tells a whole story.”
Geardo Military Collectibles and Antiques has a Facebook page and is open by appointment. For more information, call 570-765-4718.