Geisinger will partner with Acadia Healthcare Company to build two inpatient behavioral health centers to address the growing need for inpatient behavioral health services in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, the health system announced Tuesday.
Two 96-bed, 73,000-square-foot inpatient behavioral health facilities will be built in Moosic and Danville with plans to begin seeing adult and pediatric patients beginning in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Acadia Healthcare is one of the nation’s largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare companies.
Geisinger and Acadia will invest a combined close to $80 million into these two facilities that together are expected to create approximately 200 new jobs.
“At Geisinger, we are setting out to make better health easier for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO. “This joint venture was a natural fit based on a shared commitment to identifying behavioral health needs in the community and partnering to bring world-class care close to home for everyone who needs it in central and northeastern Pennsylvania.”
“Acadia is proud to be partnering with a leading health system like Geisinger to provide these life-saving services to individuals and families throughout central and northeast Pennsylvania,” said Debbie Osteen, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare. “We look forward to collaborating with Geisinger to create these two state-of-the-art, patient-centered facilities that will provide hope and healing for those in need. The increased bed availability and freestanding structures will enable us to care for more patients who require these critical services and help meet the growing need for inpatient behavioral healthcare in these communities.”