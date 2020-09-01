DANVILLE — The Geisinger Health Foundation will once again hold a Super 50/50 raffle to benefit programs and services at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. This year, the proceeds from the raffle will support the children’s hospital’s Child Advocacy Center (CAC), located in Sunbury.
Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $100 each, with a limit of 1,000 tickets available. The goal is to raise $50,000 for the CAC. Purchase your ticket for the 50/50 raffle at go.geisinger.org/Super5050 to offer support to children who have been abused.
The CAC offers a safe place where children who have been abused can be interviewed, examined and treated. Local agencies are invited to participate in the interview process to create a one-place, one-time way of investigating child abuse, eliminating the need for repeated interviews of the child. This approach allows families to begin the healing process.
Unfortunately, the number of child abuse cases in the area continues to grow and the services provided by the CAC are not reimbursed through insurance programs. The center relies on philanthropic giving to compensate for the its services.
The drawing will be held on World Kindness Day, Friday, Nov. 13.
— THE DAILY ITEM