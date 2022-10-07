DANVILLE — Geisinger on Thursday announced Nov. 10 as the date for its annual veteran appreciation dinner events.
Geisinger will again serve this dinner as a drive-thru event for the safety of the community, staff and volunteers. Last year’s event served more than 2,300 meals.
Dinners will be served from 3:30-5:30 p.m. The dinners for U.S. military veterans and a guest are being provided at no cost to participants. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the event at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, where it originated before expanding to other Geisinger facilities.
Veterans may contact their preferred location to register themselves and one guest for the meal. Servings are limited, and those interested are encouraged to sign up by Nov. 1.
Locations for Valley veterans are: Bloomsburg, Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St. (main entrance). To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gbh or call 570-387-2145.
Danville, Geisinger Justin Drive Office Building, 35 Justin Drive, Building 2. To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gmc or call 866-578-3427.
Shamokin, Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township. To make a reservation, visit go.geisinger.org/vetsdinner/gsach or call 866-278-9806.
