Geisinger and along with two university partners have been awarded an $8.5 million grant to study the role of genetics in neuropsychiatric disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.
The five-year grant was issued by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Geisinger was awarded the grant with the University of Washington in Seattle and Washington University in St. Louis. The project is one of five funded through the National Institute of Mental Health’s newly established Mental Health Rare Genetic Disease Network (MHRGDN), which includes researchers at 15 sites across the United States.
Geisinger’s primary investigators are Christa L. Martin, associate chief scientific officer and director of Geisinger’s Autism & Developmental Medicine Institute, and David H. Ledbetter, Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief scientific officer.
Researchers from the 15 sites in the MHRGDN network will recruit patients with known genetic causes of neuropsychiatric disorders.
“Our understanding of the genetic causes of neuropsychiatric disorders is growing every day, but we still have a lot to learn,” said Dr. Martin. “We can now identify a genetic cause in up to 40 percent of children with neuropsychiatric disorders. This study will gather detailed descriptions of the clinical symptoms of these individuals to discover how to improve their medical care and outcomes.”
“This initiative allows Geisinger patients and their families to be part of something significant beyond our health system,” said Dr. Ledbetter. “Research institutions across the U.S. have been collecting genetic data for many years, while discussing ways to streamline the process. Through this project, we will begin to harmonize our collection of this data, which will ultimately improve the clinical care we provide to our patients.”