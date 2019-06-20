Geisinger's Board of Directors appointed Jaewon Ryu to become Geisinger's seventh president and chief executive officer effective July 1, according to a press release issued this morning.
Employees were notified by an internal email from board chair John Bravman.
Ryu formally succeeds David Feinberg, the former president and CEO, who resigned Jan. 3 to steer Google’s new health initiative. When Feinberg’s exit was announced in November, the Geisinger board appointed Ryu as Feinberg's interim replacement, effective Dec. 1.
Ryu had been executive vice president and chief medical officer since September 2016.
"Dr. Ryu has done a wonderful job as executive vice president/chief medical officer and as interim president and CEO, and the Board is confident he will continue to excel in leading Geisinger," Bravman wrote in the email.
"He has cultivated a culture that continually pushes us to provide the best care, which has led to incredible clinical progress across all facets of our organization," Bravman wrote.
Ryu was named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Physician Executives, coming in at No. 19 on the annual list.
This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.