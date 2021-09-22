DANVILLE — Geisinger has confirmed its purchase of nearly 15 acres near its Buckhorn office building.
The health system is not revealing plans just yet for the additional acreage, located off Route 42 in Hemlock Township, Columbia County.
"We are always looking for opportunities to make better health easier for our patients, members and communities," read a statement from Geisinger, provided by spokesman Joseph Stender. "While we continue to invest in our local communities, like our recent announcement to establish a comprehensive primary care center in Buckhorn, we do not have any final plans for this land. We will provide updates as they become available."
Stender said he could not confirm the sale price.
Geisinger announced in July that it planned to open a primary care facility in the former office building at 240 Mall Blvd. next year.
The new location, which formerly housed call center staff who are now working from home, is scheduled to open in February 2022 and will consolidate three existing practices in Catawissa, Millville and Reichart Road in Bloomsburg.
— JOE SYLVESTER