Geisinger is putting elective, non-urgent procedures on hold through May 31, a date hospital officials say is subject to change based on the spread of COVID-19.
According to a release from the health system, patients will be contacted if they have an appointment or procedure that needs to be rescheduled. In some cases, another care option may be offered.
Patients who have an upcoming appointment with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office directly. Telehealth services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15. Many other insurers are waiving copays for this service, hospital officials said.