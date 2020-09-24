DANVILLE — The Geisinger Career Center, a recruitment and career services hub, continues to guide community members and Geisinger employees on available job opportunities in the health system at its new downtown location.
Along with the physical career center, located at 529 Mill St., Danville, interested individuals can make virtual or phone consultations to learn about Geisinger careers. Candidates can speak with a Geisinger representative about open positions, and current Geisinger employees can learn more about professional development resources and events, like workshops and networking opportunities.
“We’re excited to assist our neighbors and community in these uncertain times by offering resources to help those seeking employment,” said Amy Brayford, executive vice president, chief human resource officer and chief of staff.
In order to keep staff and visitors safe, those inside the career center are required to wear a mask. Staff is also wiping down surfaces after each visitor, and hand sanitizer is available.
Geisinger staff guides visitors and employees through the various resources offered, including: Free Wi-Fi and computers to search for open positions at Geisinger; guidance on developing a resume and writing cover letters; coaching to prepare for virtual and in-person interviews; information on programs and benefits such as tuition reimbursement.
Along with visiting the career center, individuals can also learn about open positions at Geisinger at geisinger.org/careers. To find out more about the career center or to make an appointment, call 877-564-6447 or email GeisingerCareers@geisinger.edu.
