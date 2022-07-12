DANVILLE — The Geisinger Career Center in downtown Danville is hosting free Career Closet events every Thursday and Friday in July from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
During these free events, participants can make an appointment at the career center, located at 529 Mill St. in Danville, to try on and choose an outfit or articles of clothing for a job interview or to kickstart their professional wardrobe.
“As more of our neighbors prepare to re-enter the workforce, they want to feel confident when they go for a job interview,” said Jean Wingard, recruitment coordinator for Geisinger’s human resources talent acquisition. “This free resource helps you put your best foot forward, whether you’re entering the workforce for the first time or you’re seeking a different position. Nothing should keep you from taking the next step in your career and landing your next role.”
Men’s and women’s professional attire sizes range from XS to XXXL, and shoes from size 5 to 8.5.
The Geisinger Career Closet events are free to the community and Geisinger employees. Visit go.geisinger.org/careercloset to reserve a time at the Career Closet in July.