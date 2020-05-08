Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said Friday the COVID-19 curve is flattening as two dozen Pennsylvania counties opened but it is not the time to become careless.
In his weekly press conference, Ryu said social distancing and other measures have been critical to getting Pennsylvania this far, to the point where Geisinger has started to phase in elective procedures and will add more in the coming days and weeks.
"The curve has flattened," he said. "Distancing measures have worked and are working. But things can change very quickly, so we can't let up."
Earlier this week, Dr. Gerald Maloney, Geisinger's chief medical officer for hospital services, said discussions have been ongoing about what, where and when to reopen facilities for medical services.
"We have to give (patients) reassurance that it is safe," he said. "We have to get back to having as many people getting the services they need as possible. We never really stopped, but we have to emphasize safety in everything we do from here on out."
Those safety measures will include continued limits to visitation, masking and social distancing, increased hours at facilities and planning to eliminate the need for patients to spend any time in waiting rooms.
Ryu echoed those sentiments Friday.
"We are reintroducing some non-emergency services in a very phased and thoughtful approach," he said. "We've already begun rephasing in those services. Our team has been working on this for many weeks, we're just now putting it into motion.
"As things slowly reopen, it's even more important to continue distancing, masking, hand hygiene. All of those things are going to be critically important in order to open these services."
Ryu said previously the health system is losing about $100 million a month during the pandemic. As the system's facilities across northeastern Pennsylvania slowly reopen, safety will be the focus.
"It's not a time to let up, it's time to double-down," he said. "Finance is not our guide, it's about care and safety. We have a balance sheet that can help us through these times. We need to make sure the needs of the community are met."