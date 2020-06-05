About half of the appointments that Geisinger postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been rescheduled, hospital president and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said Friday.
Earlier this week, health system officials announced they expect to return all of its services by the end of July. During his weekly press conference on Friday, Ryu said even with services restored and employees back in their original roles, a visit to the hospital will look different.
"As we reopen services, not everything will look exactly the way it looked prior to COVID," he said. The system will maintain updated visitation restrictions, patients and staff will be required to wear masks. Screening for symptoms at facility entrances will continue. Waiting rooms have been reconfigured and appointments have been staggered to reduce or eliminate waits.
Ryu said providers are also using telemedicine and telephone where allowable.
Because of the effectiveness of social distancing over the past few months, Ryu said data continues to trend downward.
On Friday, Ryu said Geisinger is treating just 25 COVID-19 patients system-wide after the number was close to 130 in April. “Phenomenal news and we continue to see that number drift lower every day," he said.