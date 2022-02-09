DANVILLE — Geisinger updated its adult inpatient visitation policy Wednesday in response to the slow decline of COVID-19 cases. Two designated visitors are allowed for adult inpatients.
While patients are allowed to designate two visitors, only one will be allowed per patient in the hospital room at a time. These guidelines protect the health and safety of patients and staff, Geisinger officials said.
The visitor must be designated and wear a wristband the entire time the patient is hospitalized. Visiting hours are between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
All patients and visitors must wear a mask when on Geisinger property, regardless of vaccination status. Visitors who do not comply with Geisinger’s policies, such as masking, will lose their visiting rights, officials said in a statement.
For general questions and information about COVID-19, visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.
— THE DAILY ITEM