Geisinger's Janet Weis Children's Hospital will join up with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for an affiliation agreement hospital officials say will increase access to pediatric care in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
According to a release, the agreement aims to "leverage the combined expertise and infrastructure of the two organizations, ensuring that children in the region receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place, delivered by the best clinical team to meet their medical needs."
“This is an important and innovative step forward for pediatric care in Pennsylvania. When two great institutions work together to improve pediatric care delivery, our children and families win,” said Frank Maffei, MD, chair of Department of Pediatrics at Geisinger. “The affiliation promotes collaboration in delivering the highest quality pediatric care in a family-centered manner. The approach will allow families to stay as close to home as possible while receiving nationally acclaimed care. We are committed in providing the full spectrum of pediatric care to support the health and well-being of children in our collective communities.”
Clinicians from CHOP and Geisinger are already collaborating across numerous clinical areas including Cardiology/Cardiac Surgery, Radiology, and Laboratory Services. The partnership will provide access to CHOP’s expertise in rare and complex diseases, while harnessing Geisinger’s well-established outpatient general and specialty pediatric programs and inpatient services at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.
The affiliation also supports the health care, education and research missions of both organizations.
“CHOP and Geisinger share a dedication to improving children’s health,” said Steve Docimo, MD, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Care Network at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “We look forward to an alliance that will provide families access to the best of both of our organizations. Together, we will keep children’s well-being at the center of all we do to advance patient care.”