DANVILLE — Geisinger will continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at four vaccine centers and select Geisinger Pharmacy locations.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available:
Today at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown, from 9 a.m-3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12, at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, 1020 Thompson St., Jersey Shore, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13, at the Geisinger Hughes Center Vaccine Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston, from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
In addition, by-appointment COVID-19 vaccines are available at select Geisinger Pharmacy locations, including Dallas, Danville, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Mount Pocono, Pottsville, State College and Scranton.
Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at all locations, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.
— THE DAILY ITEM