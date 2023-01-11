SELINSGROVE — Jessica Amon enrolled in Geisinger's new Culinary Medicine class and found it was a fun, interactive way to learn how to prepare nutritious meals and make "small recipe adjustments" to improve her health.
Since last April, more than 500 people — including more than two dozen physicians — have taken the free classes provided by Geisinger registered dietician Amy Pinkam. In the class, Pinkam demonstrates how to prepare healthy recipes based on a Mediterranean diet.
The classes began as virtual demonstrations and in December, Geisinger added in-person sessions at its state-of-the-art kitchen at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in Selinsgrove where Pinkham guides attendees on creating healthy, sustainable and affordable recipes.
She also provides money-saving and heart-healthy ways to shop for food and swap ingredients.
"They can see the very real and positive consequences of making small changes. They see it, taste and learn," said Pinkham. "
The four-week program is free and open to all.
Amon, of Orangeville, and her husband, David, signed up for the classes to improve their cooking and said it also expanded their appreciation for food.
"He would not eat quinoa before,” she said of her husband. “Now, he bought it at the store.”
Dr. Jennifer Franceschelli, a medical weight loss specialist, recommends the class to her patients.
"The Culinary Medicine program gives patients and medical professionals alike, a real-life hands-on experience that gives back our confidence in the kitchen," she said. "Some of the principles it uses are from the Mediterranean diet which is associated with a reduction in cardiovascular risk and mortality. But, the program provides more than that. It offers a space where family, friends and co-workers can gather together to not just learn about healthier eating but to actually roll their sleeves up and do it. It’s empowering."
A pre-diabetic, Karen Persing, of Marion Heights, said she enrolled in the class to get her health under control.
"It's a way for me to start eating healthier," she aid.
To register for virtual or online classes through May or learn more, visit geisinger.org/cooking.