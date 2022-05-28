DANVILLE — Safe Kids PA Susequehanna Valley Partners, sponsored by the Geisinger Pediatric Trauma team, will hold a free event with the Danville Police Department from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Danville Police Station at 218 Iron St.
Families are invited to bring their bikes, scooters and helmets to participate in the bike rodeo to learn how to ride safely. Safe Kids PA and the police will also perform bike helmet fittings, bike maintenance and cycling education along with holding a car seat clinic. Residents can earn a $5 Walmart gift card for turning in expired or unsafe car seats for proper disposal.
Geisinger and the Danville Moose will hold a bike giveaway for multiple bikes and children will receive new bike helmets, funded by Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger.