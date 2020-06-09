DANVILLE — Geisinger's health system has successfully discharged more than 500 patients who were treated for COVID-19 across its Pennsylvania hospitals.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville has successfully discharged 95 COVID-19 patients, Geisinger Shamokin has discharged five and Geisinger Bloomsburg has discharged three.
About 150 of the more than 500 patients spent time in one of Geisinger's intensive care units, according to a new release from the company. More than 95 of them were on ventilators and transitioned off during their hospital stay.
“As a large health system, we’re fortunate to have a dedicated staff and resources to provide a high level of care to our communities,” said Dr. J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer. “The staff’s effort during these challenging times is inspiring and we’re grateful for their commitment to meeting the health needs of our patients, members and communities now and into the future.”
Geisinger’s clinical efforts were led by a team that meets regularly to review and adapt treatments for patients with COVID-19.
The health system is also participating in large clinical trials to better understand the latest treatment options.
This milestone comes as Geisinger begins consolidating its COVID treatment areas and begins offering more services that were paused during the pandemic. With declining numbers of new positive cases locally, the health system is gradually returning services and reopening clinics with extra safety precautions and measures to stop the spread of the virus in the community.
“As we continue to bring back more services and reopen facilities, we will do it the right way and with safety at top of mind,” said Dr. Hartle. “We’re here for our community and are ready to provide safe care.”
Geisinger discharges by hospital, as of June 8:
Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (Wilkes-Barre): 157
Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre (Wilkes-Barre): 3
Geisinger Community Medical Center (Scranton): 160
Geisinger Medical Center (Danville): 95
Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital (Bloomsburg): 3
Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital (Shamokin): 5
Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital (Jersey Shore): 12
Geisinger Lewistown Hospital (Lewistown): 18
Geisinger Holy Spirit (Camp Hill): 71