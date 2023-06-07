A layer of smoke caused by Canadian wildfires hung over the Valley like a shroud on Wednesday, leading a Geisinger doctor to recommend that people stay indoors if possible while the haze persists.
Most at risk "are those with chronic lung disease and heart disease," said Dr. Sean Devine, division chief of pulmonary medicine for Geisinger.
Children, sensitive populations such as older people, those who exercise or work outdoors and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema, or bronchitis should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
For those who have to make a living being outside, the best thing to do, Devine said, "is to wear a mask such as an N-95. The N-95 is not 100 percent effective, but it helps.The common mask isn't usually effective.
"If you do go outside, don't do any strenuous work or exercises. When you exercise, you take deeper breaths."
Remember all this for the future, Devine said, "because this might not be the last."
Dave Dombek, AccuWeather senior meteorologist said, "We're having some of the worst air quality in Central Pennsylvania that we've had in years."
Late Wednesday afternoon, The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day throughout the entire commonwealth for fine particulate matter.
Smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Red range on Wednesday, with areas farther east experiencing worse air quality, DEP said.
The fires in Quebec are "burning out of control," Dombek said, "and they are in a remote area, with very little access into those areas. So they're pretty much letting them burn themselves out."
The smoke is petty deep in patches, Dombek said.
"It's down near the ground and you can smell it," he said. "It smells like there is a campfire right around the corner. What we are smelling is the wood burning up in Canada."
Dombek expects Thursday to be slightly better than Wednesday, "which was the worst. Wednesday was really bad all day. But looking at some of the models, the overnight hours into Thursday won't be as bad as Wednesday. There still will be haze around on Thursday. It won't be as noticeable. It won't be as thick. The sky will still be hazy. From a health situation, it won't be as bad (Thursday) as it was Wednesday."
Dombek sees even more improvement by Friday and the weekend.
Residents are encouraged to limit their time outdoors but do not need to shelter in place, DEP recommended on Wednesday. Pets and other animals should be kept indoors.
DEP will continue to update the forecast to determine ongoing needs for Air Quality Alerts.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Air Quality Index (AQI) provides standardized color codes for forecasting and reporting daily air quality. Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all.
Valley organizations take heed
Due to the poor air quality, Turbotville Carnival officials postponed a fireworks exhibition that was scheduled for Wednesday night. Fireworks remain scheduled for Thursday. The band still played Wednesday night, according to Carnival officials.
Danville soccer park closed, no practices or games happened on Wednesday. In Shamokin, AYSO practices and games through Friday were canceled.