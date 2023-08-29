DANVILLE — Employees at Geisinger Medical Center were grateful to take a break from their workdays Tuesday to meet, pet, scratch and get lots of kisses from adoptable dogs from Haven to Home Canine Rescue.
"This is such a joy," said Lacey Hunter, who works in Neurophysiology. "It breaks up the stressful health care environment and lets us have a little fun and entertainment."
Hunter said this was the third shelter day she had attended at Geisinger. One of the best ways to relieve stress is by snuggling a dog, she added.
Geisinger's Center for Professionalism and Well-Being started the program to reduce stress among staff as well as offer an opportunity for socialization for animals hoping to find their forever homes. The "Paws to Reflect" program is now in place in every Geisinger location, Brittany Drum, of the well-being services department said.
The program offers animal assisted therapy, pet therapy and peer support, Drum said. "People appreciate the pause in their day," she said. "Friends groups will set up a time to come down together, so in a way it creates community."
Margaret Harvey brought two of the several foster dogs to Tuesday's event. Naomi and Necho are six-year-old twin Shih Tzu mixes and are Harvey's 111th and 112th foster dogs, she said.
"I've been doing this for a long time," Harvey said. "I just really love dogs."
While many might imagine a struggle of giving up a fostered pet for adoption, Harvey has a more positive outlook. "It's like giving someone the best gift ever when I hand off a fostered dog to its adopters," she said.
When her foster-pups get adopted, Harvey is not left with a dogless home either, she said. "I have five dogs of my own at all times, and I just start looking for the next one to foster," she said.
Haven to Home Canine Rescue, a network of people who foster animals throughout the Susquehanna Valley, does similar events at other locations. They have had two adoptions result from them, the group said.