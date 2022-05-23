DANVILLE — Following recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital are offering booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.
Geisinger pediatric clinics are accepting appointments for booster shots for those who are eligible. Patients can make an appointment at Geisinger through MyGeisinger, the MyChart mobile app, or by calling 570-284-3657.
To schedule an appointment at Evangelical, visit http://evanhospital.com/virus/ or call the hotline at 570-522-4530.