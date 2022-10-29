The use of mobile medical clinics has allowed Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, and Evangelical Community Hospital, in Lewisburg, to offer high-quality care to communities that are quite a distance from their respective hospitals.
On Tuesday, Evangelical brought its mobile medical unit to Milton High School students, some of whom were in anatomy class. The students had a chance to observe, first hand, the interior of the 38-foot mobile unit, which comes fully equipped with two exam rooms, one in the front of the bus and one in the back, a restroom, a laboratory and a registration area.
High school seniors Paul Rohland, and Tyler Geiswite, and Wyatt Ficks, a junior, were shown how to take blood pressure by Barbara Snyder, Evangelical medical assistant.
Snyder has been assigned to the mobile medical bus for more than two years, she said.
“It’s certainly different,” Snyder said, of working on a mobile unit. Besides helping with screenings, she also drives the bus. “I had to learn that,” she said.
“The students were totally surprised when they saw the size of this huge bus,” she said, smiling. “I really enjoyed doing some demonstrations with them.”
When they left their classrooms, Rohland and Ficks were expecting to see a medical unit the size of an ambulance or a van, Rohland said.
Meanwhile, Geiswite thought learning how to take blood pressure and to do it in a bus “was pretty interesting. Something to learn. I’ve been in a doctor’s exam room, but to do it here is pretty cool.”
Geiswite is not considering a career in health care, he said. “I was curious. I just wanted to check out the inside of the mobile unit,” he said.
Benefits of mobile unitsIt is difficult for some people to get into brick-and-mortar clinics, said Andrew Zechman, Evangelical Community Hospital’s mobile medical unit coordinator.
For some individuals, Zechman said, “going to a clinic could mean a two-hour round trip to see a provider. The beauty of the mobile medical unit is we can bring that access right to their front door.”
Zechman said many of the challenges to seeing a primary care or specialty doctor are cost-prohibitive — such as the cost of fuel.
“We try to get out and provide a free screening at least once per quarter in four different locations in four different counties,” Zechman said.
If it is for general health screening, patients can make appointments, Zechman said. The mobile health schedule is posted at evanhospital.com.
The mobile medical unit accepts walk-ins, Zechman said.
“We are generally in one spot at a specific time, but if the individual says they are in need of an appointment on a specific date, contact the hospital and we can try to make it happen,” he said.
Since launching in 2018, the unit has provided services to 2,500 community members in its five-county region (Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Lycoming). Most of the services are free or at a reduced cost to patients. They include blood pressure screenings, blood glucose screening, bone density heel scan testing, laboratory services, dental health screenings, sports physicals, and general health screenings.
Business sponsors, such as Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus, help make the service possible by supporting the programming through sponsorship and philanthropic support, hospital officials said.
Geisinger’s servicesGeisinger’s vision is to make better health easier, said Dr. Keith Boell, chief quality officer for population initiatives. “And we think that the mobile bus is a great way to do that, because it is a much more convenient way for a lot of our patients and members to be able to access the care that we offer on the buses.
“We find that a lot of patients across the population that Geisinger serves struggle with transportation needs,” Boell said.
One of the surprising things he found out is that even some of our patients who live in more urban areas, like Scranton, “are not able to get to our clinics. So the mobile programs allow (us) to help with that,” he said.
When Geisinger thinks about mobile, “we think about how to get service to where our people live and work as well,” added Allison Hess, vice president of health services at Geisinger.
During the pandemic, Hess said, Geisinger repurposed some of its vehicles to help improve access to health services because private sector transportation shut down.
“We realized we had a lot of people who needed to access our services so we had to come up with some creative alternatives during the pandemic. To help people get home from the hospital,” she said.
More and more services are becoming available via mobile health clinics, said Boell.
“Absolutely. I think that over the next few years you’ll see more services provided,” he said.
Mobile services are a nationwide and global trend, Boell said.
At Geisinger, their Mobile Mammography bus started doing screenings around 2020.
Patricia Wolfe, 48, of Coal Township, a Geisinger employee, was one of the unit’s first patients.
“I was due to have a mammogram,” Wolfe said. “So I volunteered as sort of a guinea pig.”
Wolfe said the benefit was convenience and not having to take off time from work.
“I was able to just walk out into the parking lot and do it over my lunchtime,” she said.
“The mammogram took about 15 minutes and the service was seamless and great,” Wolfe said. “I would have no problem saying to people that the procedure was every bit as good as one I could get at a brick-and-mortar facility. I recommend it, 100 percent. The treatment — it’s the same concept as being in a clinic. Except you’re on a bus.”
Wolfe said the session was a little bit more personable than it would have been if the entire experience had taken place in the hospital.
“I didn’t have to sit in a waiting room with a bunch of other people. That’s a plus. Pretty much immediately I had my mammogram,” she said.
She did note one possible difference.
“When you get the procedure at the hospital you often get the results fast, the same day,” Wolfe said. “Here I got my results within three days.”