Geisinger’s leadership team is taking a voluntary compensation reduction and will donate the funds to a new emergency assistance fund for employees.
The system's CEO and President Jaewon Ryu and others elected to take the temporary, pay cut, according to a release. Ryu will take a 30 percent pay cut, according to hospital officials.
“The COVID-19 crisis is not only a public health crisis; it is also an economic crisis caused by the necessary temporary shutdown of our society,” Dr. Ryu said Wednesday. “While funds from this compensation reduction could help Geisinger’s expected budget challenges, in recognition of the hardships faced by some of our employees at this time, the leadership team and I felt it was more appropriate to use the funds to create this new employee emergency assistance fund.”
In addition to Ryu's cut, Geisinger’s leadership team will be taking 20 percent reductions in pay. The temporary compensation reductions will supply about $250,000 per month to an employee emergency assistance fund accessible by employees facing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 to help them overcome unexpected financial burdens.
“It goes without saying how proud we are of Dr. Ryu and his team,” said Virginia McGregor, member of the Geisinger board of directors and chair of the Geisinger family committee, which provides guidance for Geisinger management and compensation. “The shared sacrifices they are willing to endure for the system fill me with gratitude. Our communities are dependent on Geisinger to guide us through this pandemic, and these leaders have stepped up to help employees who have been impacted by unprecedented circumstances out of their control.”