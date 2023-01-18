Dr. Stanley Martin, Geisinger director of Infectious Diseases answered, on Wednesday, some most common questions about the flu.
— Are there side effects from flu vaccinations.
There are potential side effects with any medication. With the flu shot in the arm, there could be some pain, which is not uncommon. Sometimes people will have a low-grade fever, feel tired and run down. Those are limited side effects that tend to last only a day. Serious side effects are super rare, such as an allergic reaction.
— Can you get flu from one person to another?
Flu is very contagious, and one of the more contagious virus we know of. A real problem is it will spread from one person to another, often before the person who has the infection even knows they are sick. They get the infection and they start spreading it to somebody else. All you have to do is be in the same room as someone with the flu, breathing the same air and it can be transmitted.
— What's the difference between a cold and a flu
Normally a cold affects the upper respiratory tract so you get issues with the nose, the sinuses. People might have congestion, sore throat. They may feel a little bit rundown. But serious symptoms and fevers are not that common with a cold. Flu is much more serious, as it affects the whole body. The person gets very abrupt sometimes fevers, body aches and chills. They can also have congestion and coughs. Sometimes they can have upset stomachs. It's a cold that has cranked up to 11.
— If you have been vaccinated against COVID, does that also help fight against the flu.
No. The COVID vaccine is very specific to the COVID virus so unfortunately does not protect you against influenza.
— If you have not yet gotten a flu shot, and you get one today, or soon, how long does it take to be effective?
Generally to get peak immunity it takes 10-14 days.
— If you don't have a primary care provider, where can you get a flu shot?
You can get a flu shot just about anywhere. Even if you don't have a primary care doctor. It's free, and you can get it at about any Geisinger facility. You can even get them at pharmacies, and often times grocery stores like Weis.