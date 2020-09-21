Geisinger fired an employee who accessed the personal information of some patients and the health system began alerting more than 700 patients about the incident on Friday.
According to a release from Geisinger, an investigation was started after another employee alerted Geisinger's Privacy Office in June that someone was accessing the records in a "non-permitted manner." The investigation was concluded on Sept. 8.
"Although the employee was permitted to access medical records as part of their daily job responsibilities, the investigation found that the employee inappropriately accessed over 700 patients’ records between June 2019 and June 2020 without a valid business need," the release stated. "As a result of the investigation, the individual is no longer employed at Geisinger."
During the investigation, the system did not find any evidence that the employee "retained or removed any of the information."
The information that may have been viewed by the employee included: name, date of birth, medical record number, dates of service, social security number, address, phone number, medical conditions, diagnoses, medications, treatment information and other clinical notes.
“At Geisinger, protecting our patients’ and members’ privacy is of the utmost importance and we are constantly working on safeguards and protocols to identify incidents such as these so we can prevent such occurrences in the future,” said Geisinger Chief Privacy Officer, Jonathan Friesen. “Our investigation leads us to believe that this information was not accessed to commit financial fraud or harm; however, out of an abundance of caution we are providing affected patients one year of identity theft protection free of charge.”
Detailed credit monitoring and identity theft protection enrollment instructions were provided to affected patients in their notification letters.
For those affected by this incident, Geisinger has established a toll-free number at 844-929-2293 which is available from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.