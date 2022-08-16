DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) on Tuesday became the country's first hospital to receive the Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.
Geisinger partnered with the joint commission on the pilot program for this new certification in November, and a multi-disciplinary team was ready when the commission returned at the end of July for a rigorous onsite review.
“Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, chief operating officer, accreditation and certification operations, and chief nursing executive of the joint commission. “We commend GMC for reducing variation in its clinical processes and strengthening its program structure and management framework for cardiac patients.”
Geisinger set the national standard for care coordination, which involves hospital leadership, interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery, heart failure, advanced practice, nursing, life support, emergency medicine, emergency medical services (EMS), care management, pharmacy and cardiac rehab teams.
Geisinger pursued the certification process to bring the best possible cardiac care close to home for patients and members in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, another step forward in the system’s vision of making better health easier for the communities it serves.
According to the joint commission's website, "Certification from The Joint Commission offers many opportunities to build and grow an outstanding heart attack program to impact patient care and outcomes. The standards provide a framework for standardization, reducing variation and risk, for a consistent approach to every patient."
“Making better health easier for the communities we serve is all about bringing exceptional care closer to home for our patients," said Dr. George Ruiz, chief of cardiology at Geisinger.
This certification "shows our ability to care for patients with chest pain rivals that of any elite health system, Ruiz said. "We care deeply for the communities we care for, and this is another example of our commitment to the health and vibrance of this region.”
“GMC staff has shown they’re ready to treat a broad spectrum of chest-pain patients including those who go to the emergency room (ER) with chest pain, go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital, have heart attacks and need blood flow restored quickly, need open-heart procedures, or need advanced therapies like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for life support or left ventricle assist device (LVAD) procedures for heart failure,” said interventional cardiologist Thomas Scott, director of the cardiac catheterization lab and co-medical director of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program at the medical center.
Geisinger was also cited for its ability to offer cardiac rehab in both in-person and virtual formats to help patients recover after cardiac events.
“Taking care of these patients is a team sport,” said Cinde Bower-Stout, RN, cardiovascular quality manager and program director of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program at the medical center. “Our frontline staff are just as critical as our specialists as they assess lab results for potential issues, administer pain-management treatment, educate patients on what to expect when they get home and receive ongoing care, round with our multi-disciplinary teams and help patients regain their strength with in-hospital therapies in preparation for discharge.”