DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center has released nearly four dozen employees as part of a restructuring plan, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Joseph H. Stender III, who would not confirm if any other employees in any other departments had been or will be furloughed, said the 47 employees all worked in the health system's information technology (IT) department. The layoffs, he said, were the result of financial challenges.
Stender said all 47 former employees were offered severance packages.
The furloughs were not connected to the medical giant's sale to Kaiser Permanente announced earlier this year, Stender said.
"To address financial challenges caused by high labor and supply costs that have persisted for more than a year, we must find ways to operate more efficiently while maintaining our high standards for quality care and service," he said in a statement. "As health care continues to evolve through technology and innovation, we must also continue to evolve our workforce. As we continue to hire for other roles critical to providing the world-class care our patients, members and communities expect, department restructurings like this do happen across Geisinger from time to time.”
Stender said the health system will offer the former employees assistance in searching for new jobs, including those within Geisinger's footprint.
"In addition to the everyday support available at our career center in Danville, our recruitment teams will assist employees with resume preparation and applying for other open positions at Geisinger," he said. "All these employees were offered severance packages with benefit continuation, and can receive added consideration when applying for any future open positions for which they qualify.”
Kaiser Permanente acquired Geisinger Health in late April to jumpstart a new nonprofit organization — Risant Health. The move is designed to expand access to value-based care across the country, including in Geisinger’s existing footprint, officials said at the time of the acquisition. The partnership awaits regulatory approval. In its quarterly financial report, Kaiser noted it expects to complete the acquisition in 2024.
Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO of Geisinger Health, will become the CEO of Risant Health. Ryu will transition to Risant as the transaction between Risant Health and Geisinger is completed.
The partnership, Ryu said previously, should not impact operations for the Danville-based health system whose footprint covers northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Geisinger has 25,000 employees and more than 1,700 doctors. The health system also has a patient biobank with more than 300,000 members. Kaiser Permanente, based in California, serves approximately 12.6 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. It covers 39 hospitals and 24,000 doctors.
According to its financial records, Geisinger Health made $6.87 billion in revenue in 2022 but had a general operating cost of $7.11 billion.