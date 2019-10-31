LOCK HAVEN — Geisinger and Highmark Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for the Geisinger Medical Clinic Lock Haven building.
The building will be constructed at Spring and West Fourth streets in Lock Haven and is part of the clinical joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health that was finalized earlier this year. Geisinger and Highmark Health are investing more than $100 million to improve existing clinical facilities, develop new ones, expand services and improve access to care across the region.
The two-story facility will offer a walk-in urgent care center, adult and pediatric primary care offices and imaging and lab services. It will also house physical and occupational therapy and a specialty clinic with dermatology, cardiology, gastroenterology, surgery and women’s health services.
“As the needs of our communities in northcentral Pennsylvania evolve, we are looking toward the future and partnering with Highmark Health to make health care more accessible, more affordable and easier for our communities,” said Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., Geisinger president and chief executive officer. “With this new partnership, we’re making it easier for residents of Lock Haven and the surrounding area to live their healthiest lives while building towards an overall healthier community.”
— THE DAILY ITEM