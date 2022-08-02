BERWICK — There will be an in-person hiring event at Geisinger Berwick, at 2200 W. Front St., from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Attendees will learn about career opportunities, recruitment incentives and benefits. Attendees should bring an updated resume.
Openings throughout Geisinger in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania include registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, patient care unit assistants, medical assistants, respiratory therapists, pharmacy technicians, phlebotomists, social workers, environmental services technicians and food service workers, among others.
Registration is encouraged, but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. Visit geisinger.org/berwick to register and view all roles that are eligible for hiring incentives. To learn more about job opportunities at Geisinger or to sign up for Geisinger job alerts, visit jobs.geisinger.org.