DANVILLE — In observance of Earth Day, Geisinger will host free community shred events across northeastern and central Pennsylvania throughout the month of April.
Employees and members of the public are invited to bring any personal or professional confidential documents — such as bank statements, credit card bills and tax forms — to be securely shredded on-site and recycled.
Each person is limited to three boxes. Do not use bins for non-paper waste or garbage. Events will be held: Mon., April 10 – Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, 7 – 11 a.m.; Fri., April 14 – Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, 4200 Hospital Road, Coal Township, 7 – 11 a.m.; Fri., April 21 – Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, 549 Fair St., Bloomsburg, 7 – 11 a.m.; and Fri., April 28 – Geisinger Health Plan, Hughes Center, 9 Stearns Lane, Danville, Noon – 4 p.m.
For more information, call 570-271-6030.
— RICK DANDES