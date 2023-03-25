Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain this morning. A slight risk of a thunderstorm for the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.