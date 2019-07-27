BLOOMSBURG — Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital has been recognized for the safe and cost-effective care. The 76-bed hospital was recently recognized with a Premier QUEST Award for High-Value Healthcare.
Top performers were selected from a field of nearly 250 hospitals across the country. Award winners achieved top scores in five categories: Affordability, prevention and treatment for leading causes of mortality; patient safety; patient and family engagement; and effective care and coordination. This is the first year Geisinger Bloomsburg received this honor.
“This award is a recognition of our staff’s commitment to providing excellent care to our patients,” said Lissa Bryan-Smith, vice president of operations at Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital. “Our hospital’s high patient satisfaction scores show that we’re delivering the right kind of care, and we’re proud to continue keeping our neighbors healthy with quality and compassion.”
— THE DAILY ITEM