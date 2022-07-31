DANVILLE — Five Geisinger hospitals, including Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, have been recognized for high performance in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report 2022 “Best Hospitals” rankings.
Geisinger Medical Center (and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center) were ranked as high-performing hospitals for pulmonology and lung surgery.
Both hospitals, along with Geisinger Community Medical Center, were also ranked for high performance in caring for heart failure, kidney failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and stroke.
Overall, Geisinger hospitals received high performance rankings for a variety of specific procedures and conditions, including: Geisinger Medical Center: pulmonology and lung surgery, heart failure, kidney failure, stroke, COPD, colon cancer surgery, maternity care, abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, heart attack
Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital was recognized for its maternity care.
“This recognition emphasizes the quality and breadth of care available for our patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania, when and where they need it,” said J. Edward Hartle, executive vice president and system chief medical officer. “And it supports our goal of making better health easier for everyone in the communities we serve.”
The annual U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” report ranks hospital performance in 15 adult specialties, 10 pediatric specialties and 20 surgical procedures and medical conditions. Rankings are based on patient outcomes, as well as overall patient experience, hospital staffing and other factors, and are meant to help patients choose the right hospital for the care they need.