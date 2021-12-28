DANVILLE — Three Geisinger hospitals — including the system’s main campus in Danville — have been recognized by the American Heart Association for adhering to proven care guidelines that benefit patients suffering the most severe type of heart attack.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville and Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre have received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Plus Receiving Quality Achievement Award, and Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton has received the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award. The hospitals earned honors for implementing specific quality improvement measures in treating ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack.
The Mission: Lifeline program helps reduce barriers to swift treatment for heart attacks, beginning with the 911 call, to EMS transport and continuing through hospital treatment and discharge. Coordination among EMS, hospital and health system is key to providing optimal care to heart attack patients.