DANVILLE — Geisinger is offering convenient weekend flu shot clinics for children.
Geisinger is hosting Saturday flu shot clinics, by appointment, at Geisinger Pediatrics, Woodbine Lane, Danville, and Geisinger Pediatrics in Lewisburg, from 8 a.m. to noon, today, Nov. 7, and Dec. 5. The Saturday clinics allow children age 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine, along with any accompanying caregivers or family members at the same time. It’s recommended that everyone age 6 months and older get vaccinated against the flu every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For these events, the clinics will be organized for an efficient flow to maintain social distancing and provide a quick in-and-out experience. To make an appointment, call the pediatric clinic directly or visit geisinger.org/flunews for additional information.