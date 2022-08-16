Geisinger Medical Center in Danville became the country’s first hospital to receive The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification.
In April, the AHA and Commission announced the launch of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center (CHAC) certification program. CHAC certification is based on clinical practice guidelines and recommendations published in Circulation that call for the implementation of a system of care for all time-sensitive cardiovascular disorders in an effort to minimize delays in patient care, including emergency medical services’ routing protocols to transport patients to the most appropriate level of care.
According to hospital officials, Geisinger partnered with The Joint Commission on the pilot program for this new certification in November. Officials said a multi-disciplinary team was ready when the commission returned at the end of July for a rigorous onsite review.
“GMC staff has shown they’re ready to treat a broad spectrum of chest-pain patients including those who go to the emergency room (ER) with chest pain, go into cardiac arrest outside the hospital, have heart attacks and need blood flow restored quickly, need open-heart procedures, or need advanced therapies like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) for life support or left ventricle assist device (LVAD) procedures for heart failure,” said interventional cardiologist Dr. Thomas Scott, director of the cardiac catheterization lab and co-medical director of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program at the medical center.
Reviewers with a nursing background evaluated records for patients who were currently admitted or had been cared for at GMC since the beginning of the year and pushed staff on quality measures including leadership engagement, collaboration with EMS, medical decision making, systemwide approach to quality improvement, performance improvement projects and engagement with pharmacy at the bedside.
“Taking care of these patients is a team sport,” said Cinde Bower-Stout, R.N., M.H.A., cardiovascular quality manager and program director of the Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification program at the medical center. “Our front-line staff are just as critical as our specialists as they assess lab results for potential issues, administer pain-management treatment, educate patients on what to expect when they get home and receive ongoing care, round with our multi-disciplinary teams and help patients regain their strength with in-hospital therapies in preparation for discharge.”