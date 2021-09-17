Geisinger will increase its minimum wage to $15 for all current and future employees beginning later this month.
Friday morning the health system announced the change would go into effect on Sept. 26.
“By investing in our Geisinger family, we’re investing in our patients, members and the communities we serve,” said Brion Lieberman, Geisinger’s chief human resources officer. “Increasing our minimum hiring rate, along with our other employee benefits, shows our ongoing commitment to our dedicated employees and increases our ability to attract talented candidates to fulfill our mission of making better health easier.”
In 2019, the health system also unveiled paid parental and military leave benefits. These benefits further supported employees by providing greater flexibility in balancing their commitment to their families and service to our country.
The largest employee groups benefiting include nursing assistants, food service workers, medical assistants, and patient access representatives, among others, the system announced in a press release.