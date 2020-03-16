Geisinger is increasing its limitations on visitors to its facilities amid concerns arise about the COVID-19.
"Effective immediately at all hospitals and clinics, only immediate family or caregivers may visit hospitalized patients or accompany patients to outpatient appointments," according to a release. "Other family members, friends and general visitors will not be permitted at this time."
Additionally, no more than two visitors per patient are permitted anywhere in the hospital at any given time. Visitors must be immediate family members (parents, spouses, adult children) or caregivers who are 18 or older. No one under 18 will be permitted.
Patients going to a clinic appointment should have only one healthy person accompany them to a visit when necessary.
Any patient or visitor who has respiratory illness symptoms must wear a mask throughout their stay at the hospital or clinic. Symptoms of respiratory illness include fever, runny nose, cough and shortness of breath.
Patients and visitors with respiratory illness symptoms can find masks at or near the entrances of Geisinger’s hospitals and clinics.