Starting Saturday, all employees, patients and visitors will be required to wear a mask while inside a Geisinger facility.
The changes are intended to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
“As the coronavirus situation evolves, we continuously reassess our policies and procedures to protect our Geisinger family, patients and communities,” said Dr. J. Edward Hartle, Geisinger executive vice president and chief medical officer. “Due to the increased community spread of the coronavirus across our region, we are starting mandatory masking for everyone entering any Geisinger facility, whether it is clinical or non-clinical.”
These changes, announced by Geisinger Friday afternoon, reflect the serious nature of the evolving novel coronavirus pandemic, hospital officials said. Earlier in the day, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made a statewide announcement instructing all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask if they must leave their homes and President Donald Trump said his administration is recommending that all American's wear masks if they leave their homes.
Geisinger will provide the appropriate level of mask to all employees, patients and visitors. At minimum, each employee will receive one Level 1 mask weekly. A Level 1 mask is most commonly seen at a doctor’s office. The usually paper-type masks help stop low levels of fluid droplets, like from a cough or sneeze, from spraying forward. A common way COVID-19 is transmitted is through droplets in the air immediately around an individual.
For additional information about COVID-19, visit Geisinger’s Coronavirus Resource Center at geisinger.org/coronavirus.