DANVILLE — Geisinger launched an online resource center to continue providing educators, parents and students with the information they need as classrooms reopen.
This new resource center, available online at go.geisinger.org/EducationResources, includes the latest information on COVID-19 and guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, frequently asked questions, downloadable fliers and infographics, and town hall presentations for K-12 schools and universities.
Geisinger also has a resource center with information and guidelines geared toward business owners at go.geisinger.com/BusinessResources. This online toolkit includes frequently asked questions, best practices, guidance for screening employees and signage kits promoting handwashing and social distancing at the workplace.
