DANVILLE — Geisinger Medical Center is accepting applications until Friday, March 31, for the summer Junior Volunteer Program.
Teens between the ages of 15 and 18 can participate in an eight-week structured service program from June 19-Aug. 11. In the Junior Volunteer Program, they’ll learn about health care and potential careers in the field. Weekly educational workshops offer them the chance to explore various areas in the health care environment.
Volunteering gives teens experience while they give back to their community. Students are eligible to earn the Presidential Service Award for the hours they serve.
Anyone interested must submit an online application, provide references, successfully complete the interview process and commit to serving a minimum of four to five hours each week during the eight-week summer session. The admission process is competitive and space in the program is limited. To apply for the Junior Volunteer Program at Geisinger, visit geisinger.org/about-geisinger/volunteer and submit an application by March 31. Learn more at geisinger.org.
