BEAVER SPRINGS — Geisinger is providing a Mobile Health Services bus to allow patients a convenient way to get laboratory collection services in the Beaver Springs area.
The 41-foot clinical bus will be available every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Middlecreek Area Community Center at 67 Elm St., Beaver Springs.
Geisinger staff will provide laboratory collection services on the bus, including blood draws and urine samples. This convenient option allows patients with lab orders to receive care without having to travel long distances to clinics.
The bus is outfitted with a triage space, private exam room and bathroom. The Mobile Health Services bus is one of four mobile units Geisinger has in service.
Though no appointment is necessary for lab services on the mobile unit in Beaver Springs, Geisinger patients can self-schedule an appointment via MyGeisinger this month.
The bus will serve anyone who needs them, including Geisinger patients and those of other providers.
"The mobile unit is an easy and convenient option for those needing laboratory services," said Ken Smeal, operations manager of mobile phlebotomy for Geisinger. "Bringing the care service to the community instead of asking them to travel long distances all leads to our goal of making better health easier."
— MARCIA MOORE