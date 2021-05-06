VALLEY TWP. — Cortney Young noticed third-grader Joy Igbani still had a few baby teeth.
“That’s really wiggly,” Young, a public health dental hygiene practitioner, said of the first one she spotted.
Young cleaned, examined then applied a sealant to Joy’s teeth inside Geisinger’s 38-foot-long mobile dental health unit bus outside Liberty Valley Intermediate School on Wednesday.
The visit was a first to the school by the unit, which visited the middle school and primary school in the Danville Area School District last month. Nearly 100 students from the three schools visited the unit for a checkup and cleaning.
It’s part of an effort to provide dental care for students, some of whom had never been to a dentist, said Dr. Michael Halupa, a medical director of dental medicine at the Geisinger Health Plan (GHP).
“We’re doing our best in relaying the information back to the parents,” Halupa said.
If the family does not have a dentist, Geisinger helps them find one, he said.
Geisinger sends a flier to the school as an introduction, and parents can decide if they want their child to visit the mobile unit at the school for counseling, cleaning, sealant and fluoride treatment, and, if appropriate for the child, X-rays. Halupa said the dentists and the dental hygiene practitioners offer oral hygiene instructions and nutrition instruction.
“We are not comprehensive care, by any means,” he said. “We are an intermediary.”
A Geisinger news release notes that cavities are one of the most common chronic diseases among children in the United States and twice as likely in children from low-income families.
GHP spokesman Mark Gilger said the mobile dental unit debuted last August and has been to several clinics. Geisinger plans to offer the service to other area districts.
“We hope to go out to other districts, especially where it is more difficult to find a dentist,” Halupa said.
Young said there is no out-of-pocket expense for the parents or charge to the school, and only insurance, if parents have it, is billed.
“I just think it’s fabulous that we can do it,” said Rachel Chesney, the other public health dental hygiene practitioner working in the mobile unit on Wednesday. “With the pandemic, a lot of them can’t get out to their dentist.”
School nurse Deann Kinsey, one of three nurses who cover the district’s schools, said fellow district nurse Maria Inverso “got the ball rolling” by proposing to bring in the mobile unit to the Danville schools. Administrators and the school board approved.
School Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the district sought out a new dental service after Danville dentist Dr. Willis C. Manges Jr., who was doing the student checkups, passed away. Manges, 84, died in January.
“We thought, ‘how are we going to get these kids dental checkups?’” Boyle said. “This was truly a blessing when Geisinger was able to do it.”
Inverso, who said Manges was doing the dental examinations for years because the state encourages schools to have the checkups done for students in kindergarten, third and seventh grades, said the local dentist hadn’t been able to do them since the spring of 2019.
“I drove by St. Joe’s and saw the mobile unit,” Inverso said. “I called Geisinger. It’s just worked out in our favor.”
She said the school officials are hoping to have the visits done every year.
“It’s been excellent how our nursing staff, not only through COVID, is just phenomenal,” Liberty Valley Principal Lee Gump said. ”It’s great to team up with Geisinger whenever we can.”
Any school district that would like to schedule the service for students can do so by calling 570-452-7430 or by emailing MobileDentalUnit@geisinger.edu.