BEAVER SPRINGS — Middlecreek Area Community Center (MACC) member Raymond Moyer stepped inside Geisinger's mobile health services bus parked at the center Tuesday to inquire about the services.
"I wanted to know if I get my blood drawn here next week if they could get the results" quickly, he said.
Assured that the mobile unit would be able to meet his needs, Moyer said he would return.
The 41-foot bus, which provides blood work and urine tests, has been set up in the parking lot of the Beaver Springs community center at 67 Elm St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday since late June.
It is one of four mobile buses outfitted with a triage space, private exam room, waiting area and bathroom that Geisinger has in service.
"The response has been pretty positive," said phlebotomist Davina Situmeang who works on the bus at the MACC location. "Some have told me they have to go pretty far for lab work."
Services are provided to all Geisinger and non-Geisinger patients. Though no appointment is necessary for lab services on the mobile unit in Beaver Springs, Geisinger patients can make appointment via MyGeisinger.
Moyer and his wife, Goldie, have been traveling from their Beaver Springs home to a clinic in Middleburg and said the convenience of the mobile health bus in their hometown is appreciated.
"I think it's great," said Goldie Moyer.
Evangelical Community Hospital is expected to soon resume its mobile unit offering bone density testing at the MACC, said Mike Bobb, the center's executive director.
"It fits what we do. Our mission at the MACC is to strengthen our community," he said. "We serve everyone, from infants to seniors."
MACC Program Director Lindsay Dressler has been working to get the word out about the new service offered by Geisinger since the health system is tracking how many people use the mobile unit and will reevaluate the need in the fall.
"We're lacking services because we're out of the way," she said of the western Snyder County community.
Situmeang hopes to serve more residents in the coming weeks.
"It's nice to see people outside of the hospital," she said.